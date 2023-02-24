Hunting PLC (OTCMKTS:HNTIF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Hunting PLC (OTCMKTS:HNTIF – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $386.67.

HNTIF has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Hunting from GBX 310 ($3.73) to GBX 340 ($4.09) in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Hunting from GBX 390 ($4.70) to GBX 420 ($5.06) in a report on Wednesday, January 18th.

Shares of HNTIF opened at $4.00 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.82 and a 200 day moving average of $3.33. Hunting has a fifty-two week low of $2.29 and a fifty-two week high of $4.26.

Hunting Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and exploration of oil and gas properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Hunting Titan, North America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Central The company was founded in 1874 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

