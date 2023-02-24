Hyve Group (ITEGY) & The Competition Critical Comparison

Hyve Group (OTCMKTS:ITEGY – Get Rating) is one of 197 public companies in the “Business Services” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Hyve Group to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

51.4% of shares of all “Business Services” companies are held by institutional investors. 20.6% of shares of all “Business Services” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Hyve Group and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hyve Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Hyve Group Competitors 740 3844 5972 103 2.51

Valuation & Earnings

As a group, “Business Services” companies have a potential upside of 17.03%. Given Hyve Group’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Hyve Group has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

This table compares Hyve Group and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Hyve Group N/A N/A 0.50 Hyve Group Competitors $1.11 billion $75.56 million 1,172.42

Hyve Group’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Hyve Group. Hyve Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Hyve Group and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hyve Group N/A N/A N/A Hyve Group Competitors -2.42% -13.57% 0.01%

Summary

Hyve Group peers beat Hyve Group on 6 of the 8 factors compared.

Hyve Group Company Profile

Hyve Group Plc engages in the organization of trade exhibitions, conferences and other related activities. The firm offers content marketing, website designing, channel campaigns and marketing automation services. It operates through the following segments: Global Brands, Asia, Central Asia, Eastern & Southern Europe, Russia and UK. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

