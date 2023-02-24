Hyve Group (ITEGY) versus The Competition Critical Analysis

Hyve Group (OTCMKTS:ITEGY – Get Rating) is one of 197 publicly-traded companies in the “Business Services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Hyve Group to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Hyve Group and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Hyve Group N/A N/A 0.50 Hyve Group Competitors $1.11 billion $75.56 million 1,172.42

Hyve Group’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Hyve Group. Hyve Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hyve Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Hyve Group Competitors 740 3844 5972 103 2.51

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Hyve Group and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

As a group, “Business Services” companies have a potential upside of 17.03%. Given Hyve Group’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Hyve Group has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Hyve Group and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hyve Group N/A N/A N/A Hyve Group Competitors -2.42% -13.57% 0.01%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

51.4% of shares of all “Business Services” companies are held by institutional investors. 20.6% of shares of all “Business Services” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Hyve Group rivals beat Hyve Group on 6 of the 8 factors compared.

Hyve Group Company Profile

Hyve Group Plc engages in the organization of trade exhibitions, conferences and other related activities. The firm offers content marketing, website designing, channel campaigns and marketing automation services. It operates through the following segments: Global Brands, Asia, Central Asia, Eastern & Southern Europe, Russia and UK. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

