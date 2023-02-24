ICA Group Wealth Management LLC Has $1.19 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

ICA Group Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,385 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 1,796.1% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 194,347 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $18,686,000 after purchasing an additional 184,097 shares in the last quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,792.8% in the 3rd quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC now owns 203,685 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $19,585,000 after buying an additional 192,924 shares during the last quarter. Udine Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 2,165.6% during the 3rd quarter. Udine Wealth Management Inc. now owns 139,609 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,354,000 after purchasing an additional 133,447 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1,860.1% during the 3rd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 254,443 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $24,465,000 after purchasing an additional 241,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 2,537.0% during the 3rd quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 231,215 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $22,232,000 after purchasing an additional 222,447 shares during the last quarter. 28.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $1,992,719.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,872,965.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $1,992,719.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,872,965.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total value of $86,466.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,518,946.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,583 shares of company stock valued at $3,418,900. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $91.07 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.50. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.45 and a 12-month high of $144.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. The company had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Societe Generale lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $130.00 price target on Alphabet in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Alphabet from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.13.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

