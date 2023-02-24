IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) Stock Price Up 7.5% After Analyst Upgrade

IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 7.5% during trading on Thursday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $16.00 to $19.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock. IMAX traded as high as $18.39 and last traded at $18.31. 341,211 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 532,199 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.04.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of IMAX from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of IMAX in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of IMAX from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of IMAX in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of IMAX in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.29.
In other IMAX news, CMO Denny Tu sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.26, for a total transaction of $103,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 9,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,606.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 22.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -67.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.37.
IMAX Corp. is an entertainment technology company, which engages in the business of motion picture technologies and presentations. It operates through following four business segments: IMAX Technology Network; IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance; New Business Initiatives; and Film Distribution and Post-Production.
