ING Groep Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:ING)

ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors bought 3,675 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 250% compared to the typical volume of 1,051 call options.
ING Groep Stock Performance
Shares of ING opened at $13.83 on Friday. ING Groep has a fifty-two week low of $8.14 and a fifty-two week high of $14.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.16.
ING Groep Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th were issued a $0.074 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.6%. ING Groep’s payout ratio is 14.71%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ING Groep
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in ING Groep by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 11,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in ING Groep by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 37,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ING Groep by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 15,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in ING Groep by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in ING Groep by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 18,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
ING Groep Company Profile
ING Groep NV engages in the provision of banking, investments, life and non-life insurance, and retirement and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line. The Retail Netherlands segment offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages, and consumer lending.
