ING Groep Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:ING)

ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors bought 3,675 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 250% compared to the typical volume of 1,051 call options.

ING Groep Stock Performance

Shares of ING opened at $13.83 on Friday. ING Groep has a fifty-two week low of $8.14 and a fifty-two week high of $14.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.16.

ING Groep Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th were issued a $0.074 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.6%. ING Groep’s payout ratio is 14.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ING Groep

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Societe Generale cut shares of ING Groep from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of ING Groep from €13.00 ($13.83) to €13.40 ($14.26) in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of ING Groep from €15.00 ($15.96) to €16.00 ($17.02) in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of ING Groep from €15.00 ($15.96) to €15.80 ($16.81) in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of ING Groep from €11.75 ($12.50) to €13.00 ($13.83) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.91.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in ING Groep by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 11,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in ING Groep by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 37,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ING Groep by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 15,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in ING Groep by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in ING Groep by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 18,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ING Groep Company Profile

ING Groep NV engages in the provision of banking, investments, life and non-life insurance, and retirement and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line. The Retail Netherlands segment offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages, and consumer lending.

