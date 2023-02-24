Insider Buying: Pennon Group Plc (LON:PNN) Insider Buys 17 Shares of Stock

Pennon Group Plc (LON:PNN – Get Rating) insider Susan Davy purchased 17 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 889 ($10.71) per share, for a total transaction of £151.13 ($182.00).

Pennon Group Stock Down 1.6 %

LON PNN opened at GBX 837.50 ($10.09) on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 909.87 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 906.28. Pennon Group Plc has a one year low of GBX 735 ($8.85) and a one year high of GBX 1,124 ($13.54). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 263.07, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of £2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,652.78, a P/E/G ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.33.

Pennon Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 26th will be given a dividend of GBX 12.96 ($0.16) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 26th. This represents a yield of 1.42%. Pennon Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22,222.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Pennon Group Company Profile

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Pennon Group to a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 975 ($11.74) target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 13th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,300 ($15.66) price target on shares of Pennon Group in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pennon Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,100.83 ($13.26).

Pennon Group Plc provides clean water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It provides water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; water-only services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire; and water and wastewater retail services to non-household customers in Great Britain.

