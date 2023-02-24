Insider Selling: Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) CFO Sells 2,607 Shares of Stock

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) CFO Joseph Leo Binz sold 2,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.83, for a total transaction of $429,711.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 70,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,665,348.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Atlassian Trading Up 0.7 %

Atlassian stock opened at $170.63 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $151.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $183.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Atlassian Co. has a 12 month low of $113.86 and a 12 month high of $321.76.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atlassian

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Atlassian by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,634 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Atlassian in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,806,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Atlassian by 2.5% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Atlassian by 6.4% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,521 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 0.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,172 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,090,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. 45.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Atlassian

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Atlassian from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Macquarie cut shares of Atlassian from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $287.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Atlassian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $218.11.

(Get Rating)

Atlassian Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing team collaboration and productivity software. Its software helps teams organize, discuss, and complete shared work. Its products include Jira Software, Confluence, Jira Service Management, and Trello. The company was founded by Michael Cannon-Brookes and Scott Farquhar in October 2002 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.