Insider Selling: Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL) CEO Sells 16,257 Shares of Stock

Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWLGet Rating) CEO Thomas F. Shannon sold 16,257 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.86, for a total transaction of $241,579.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,944,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:BOWL opened at $15.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.45 and a beta of 0.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.34. Bowlero Corp. has a 1-year low of $8.19 and a 1-year high of $15.71.

Separately, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bowlero in a research note on Monday, February 6th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BOWL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Bowlero during the 1st quarter worth $1,548,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Bowlero during the 1st quarter worth $100,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Bowlero during the 1st quarter worth $5,168,000. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in Bowlero during the 1st quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Bowlero during the 1st quarter worth $26,555,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

Bowlero Corp. operates bowling entertainment centers under the AMF, Bowlmor Lanes, and Bowlero brand names. The company also provides hosting and overseeing professional and non-professional bowling tournaments and related broadcasting. As of July 3, 2022, it operated approximately 317 centers in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

