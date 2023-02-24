Insider Selling: Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL) CEO Sells 16,257 Shares of Stock

Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL – Get Rating) CEO Thomas F. Shannon sold 16,257 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.86, for a total transaction of $241,579.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,944,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE:BOWL opened at $15.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.45 and a beta of 0.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.34. Bowlero Corp. has a 1-year low of $8.19 and a 1-year high of $15.71.
Separately, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bowlero in a research note on Monday, February 6th.
Bowlero Corp. operates bowling entertainment centers under the AMF, Bowlmor Lanes, and Bowlero brand names. The company also provides hosting and overseeing professional and non-professional bowling tournaments and related broadcasting. As of July 3, 2022, it operated approximately 317 centers in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.
