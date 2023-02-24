Insider Selling: CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Chairman Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Rating) Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $455,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 385,534 shares in the company, valued at $70,167,188. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

V Gordon Clemons also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 17th, V Gordon Clemons sold 5,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.36, for a total transaction of $921,800.00.

On Wednesday, February 15th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,500 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $457,500.00.

On Monday, February 13th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,500 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $457,500.00.

On Thursday, February 9th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,500 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.26, for a total transaction of $463,150.00.

On Tuesday, February 7th, V Gordon Clemons sold 5,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.25, for a total transaction of $921,250.00.

On Thursday, February 2nd, V Gordon Clemons sold 10,340 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.50, for a total value of $1,938,750.00.

On Tuesday, December 13th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,066 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.06, for a total value of $159,963.96.

On Friday, December 2nd, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total transaction of $308,460.00.

On Wednesday, November 30th, V Gordon Clemons sold 4,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total value of $608,000.00.

On Monday, November 28th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.86, for a total transaction of $150,860.00.

CorVel Price Performance

NASDAQ CRVL opened at $181.96 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.22. CorVel Co. has a 1 year low of $129.19 and a 1 year high of $192.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 47.63 and a beta of 1.07.

Institutional Trading of CorVel

CorVel ( NASDAQ:CRVL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $179.39 million during the quarter. CorVel had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 33.47%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in CorVel in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of CorVel by 170.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CorVel in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in CorVel during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in CorVel by 31.5% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 342 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. 50.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CorVel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

