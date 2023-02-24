Insider Selling: ForgeRock, Inc. (NYSE:FORG) CFO Sells 18,600 Shares of Stock

ForgeRock, Inc. (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) CFO Juan P. Fernandez sold 18,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total transaction of $367,908.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 203,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,026,080.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

ForgeRock Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of ForgeRock stock opened at $20.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.58 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.64 and a quick ratio of 4.64. ForgeRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.94 and a 1 year high of $25.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.24.

Get ForgeRock alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ForgeRock

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ForgeRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,251,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of ForgeRock in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,476,000. AQR Arbitrage LLC bought a new position in ForgeRock during the fourth quarter worth $21,181,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of ForgeRock by 3,675.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 773,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,623,000 after purchasing an additional 753,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in ForgeRock by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,869,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,689,000 after buying an additional 629,536 shares during the last quarter. 32.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ForgeRock Company Profile

Separately, TheStreet cut ForgeRock from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ForgeRock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.80.

(Get Rating)

ForgeRock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital identity platform to secure, manage, and govern the identities of customers, employees, partners, application programing interfaces (APIs), microservices, devices, and the Internet of things worldwide. It offers identity management products to automate onboarding/registration and progressive profiling, identity lifecycle and relationship management, identity provisioning and synchronization, user self-service, personalization, delegation, and privacy and consent management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ForgeRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ForgeRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.