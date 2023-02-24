Insider Selling: HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) Chairman Sells 13,000 Shares of Stock

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Rating) Chairman Dana L. Stonestreet sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total transaction of $391,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 266,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,020,762.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

HomeTrust Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ HTBI opened at $28.74 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.48. The stock has a market cap of $456.39 million, a PE ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 0.66. HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.55 and a fifty-two week high of $31.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Get HomeTrust Bancshares alerts:

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.16. HomeTrust Bancshares had a net margin of 21.69% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The company had revenue of $46.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.00 million. On average, equities analysts expect that HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HomeTrust Bancshares Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. HomeTrust Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 16.67%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HTBI shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HomeTrust Bancshares has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HomeTrust Bancshares

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FJ Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 1,447,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,987,000 after purchasing an additional 195,533 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 16.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,336,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,537,000 after purchasing an additional 191,524 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 729,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,538,000 after purchasing an additional 9,910 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 4.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 340,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,503,000 after purchasing an additional 14,303 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 265,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.64% of the company’s stock.

HomeTrust Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit accounts for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations for HomeTrust Bank. It is involved in attracting deposits, including savings money market, demand accounts, and certificates of deposit from the general public.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HomeTrust Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeTrust Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.