Insider Selling: Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) Director Sells 2,179 Shares of Stock

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) Director Gregory Sessler sold 2,179 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.03, for a total transaction of $272,440.37. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,091,741.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Impinj Stock Performance

PI stock opened at $121.68 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $121.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.27. Impinj, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.74 and a 52-week high of $142.78. The company has a quick ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.97.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Impinj

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Impinj during the fourth quarter valued at $221,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Impinj during the fourth quarter valued at $406,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Impinj during the fourth quarter valued at $8,854,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Impinj by 428.2% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 203,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,200,000 after buying an additional 164,838 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Impinj by 130.5% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 58,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,372,000 after buying an additional 33,039 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Impinj

Several analysts recently issued reports on PI shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Impinj from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Impinj from $111.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Impinj from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Impinj from $112.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Impinj from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.75.

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of radio frequency identification solutions. The company was founded by Christopher Diorio in April 2000 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

