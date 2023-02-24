Insider Selling: Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) Director Sells 2,179 Shares of Stock

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) Director Gregory Sessler sold 2,179 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.03, for a total transaction of $272,440.37. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,091,741.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
PI stock opened at $121.68 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $121.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.27. Impinj, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.74 and a 52-week high of $142.78. The company has a quick ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.97.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Impinj during the fourth quarter valued at $221,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Impinj during the fourth quarter valued at $406,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Impinj during the fourth quarter valued at $8,854,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Impinj by 428.2% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 203,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,200,000 after buying an additional 164,838 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Impinj by 130.5% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 58,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,372,000 after buying an additional 33,039 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.
Impinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of radio frequency identification solutions. The company was founded by Christopher Diorio in April 2000 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.
