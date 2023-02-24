Insider Selling: Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) CFO Sells 10,443 Shares of Stock

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) CFO Lawrence J. Hineline sold 10,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total value of $488,941.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Lawrence J. Hineline also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 17th, Lawrence J. Hineline sold 53,968 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total transaction of $2,689,225.44.

ITCI opened at $47.65 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.82. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.35 and a beta of 1.10. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.42 and a 1 year high of $66.00.

ITCI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com raised Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intra-Cellular Therapies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.38.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ITCI. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 93.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 496 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 410.0% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 510 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

