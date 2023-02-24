IntegraFin Holdings plc (LON:IHP) Insider Purchases £148.50 in Stock

IntegraFin Holdings plc (LON:IHP – Get Rating) insider Jonathan Gunby bought 50 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 297 ($3.58) per share, with a total value of £148.50 ($178.83).

Jonathan Gunby also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 23rd, Jonathan Gunby purchased 48 shares of IntegraFin stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 314 ($3.78) per share, with a total value of £150.72 ($181.50).

IHP opened at GBX 290 ($3.49) on Friday. IntegraFin Holdings plc has a 1 year low of GBX 204 ($2.46) and a 1 year high of GBX 453.80 ($5.46). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 306.50 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 277.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 6.46. The company has a market cap of £960.83 million, a PE ratio of 2,230.77 and a beta of 1.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were given a GBX 7 ($0.08) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.29%. This is a positive change from IntegraFin’s previous dividend of $3.20. IntegraFin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7,692.31%.

IHP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of IntegraFin in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 330 ($3.97) price target on shares of IntegraFin in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of IntegraFin from GBX 350 ($4.21) to GBX 360 ($4.34) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 326.25 ($3.93).

IntegraFin Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an investment platform for UK financial advisers and their clients. The company operates Transact platform that delivers an infrastructure, which enables advisers to implement financial plans, as well as provides real-time day-to-day and technical support services, as well as enables advisers to simplify management of the complex investment needs of clients.

