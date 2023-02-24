Inter Parfums, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $1.09 Per Share (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) – BWS Financial boosted their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Inter Parfums in a report issued on Tuesday, February 21st. BWS Financial analyst H. Khorsand now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.09 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.09. BWS Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Inter Parfums’ current full-year earnings is $3.60 per share. BWS Financial also issued estimates for Inter Parfums’ Q1 2024 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.94 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.74 EPS.

Get Inter Parfums alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Inter Parfums from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $116.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.80.

Inter Parfums Trading Up 0.2 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inter Parfums

Shares of IPAR opened at $120.35 on Thursday. Inter Parfums has a 12-month low of $64.52 and a 12-month high of $123.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $109.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.27.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Inter Parfums during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Inter Parfums in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Inter Parfums by 131.6% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new stake in Inter Parfums in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 370.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Inter Parfums

In related news, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total value of $995,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $746,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Inter Parfums news, COO Pelayo Frederic Garcia sold 555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.70, for a total value of $53,668.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 10,000 shares of Inter Parfums stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total transaction of $995,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $746,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,063 shares of company stock worth $6,471,551. Insiders own 44.20% of the company’s stock.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Parfums Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Parfums and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.