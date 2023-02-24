Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Shares Acquired by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $4,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBKR. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $407,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 31,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 12,493 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 29,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after buying an additional 4,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 216,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,814,000 after buying an additional 62,113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $1,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,036,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,920,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 240,400 shares of company stock valued at $18,662,036 over the last ninety days. 5.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Interactive Brokers Group Trading Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ IBKR opened at $86.06 on Friday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.18 and a 1 year high of $88.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.51. The company has a market cap of $36.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.78.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $976.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $926.75 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Interactive Brokers Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.60.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serves the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

