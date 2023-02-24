InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) Expected to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of InterDigital in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Lipacis now anticipates that the Wireless communications provider will post earnings per share of $0.47 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.49. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for InterDigital’s current full-year earnings is $2.57 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for InterDigital’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.83 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.40 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised InterDigital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. William Blair began coverage on InterDigital in a report on Thursday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDCC opened at $74.33 on Thursday. InterDigital has a 1 year low of $40.23 and a 1 year high of $74.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 24.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 4.96 and a quick ratio of 4.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.69.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $117.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.93 million. InterDigital had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,411,704 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $217,667,000 after acquiring an additional 49,177 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in InterDigital by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 966,699 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $47,834,000 after purchasing an additional 2,558 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in InterDigital by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 833,767 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $50,693,000 after purchasing an additional 127,300 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in InterDigital by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 615,013 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $30,431,000 after purchasing an additional 71,477 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in InterDigital by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 561,714 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $27,793,000 after purchasing an additional 16,025 shares during the period. 83.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

InterDigital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 11th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 10th. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio is 45.31%.

About InterDigital

InterDigital, Inc engages in the design and development of technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications, and capabilities. It focuses on mobile technology and devices, which includes cellular wireless technology, Internet of Things, technology, video coding & transmission, sensor and sensor fusion technology.

