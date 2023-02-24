InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) Stock Holdings Lowered by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp lessened its position in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,015 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in InterDigital were worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank boosted its position in InterDigital by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 26,272 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in InterDigital by 4.9% in the second quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 4,026 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in InterDigital by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,909 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $967,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in InterDigital by 62.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 619 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in shares of InterDigital by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,858 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. 83.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

InterDigital Stock Up 3.0 %

IDCC stock opened at $74.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 24.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.23. InterDigital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.23 and a 12 month high of $74.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 4.96 and a quick ratio of 4.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.69.

InterDigital Announces Dividend

InterDigital ( NASDAQ:IDCC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $117.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.93 million. InterDigital had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 20.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that InterDigital, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 11th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 10th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on IDCC shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of InterDigital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. William Blair initiated coverage on InterDigital in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on InterDigital in a research note on Friday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

InterDigital Company Profile

InterDigital, Inc engages in the design and development of technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications, and capabilities. It focuses on mobile technology and devices, which includes cellular wireless technology, Internet of Things, technology, video coding & transmission, sensor and sensor fusion technology.

