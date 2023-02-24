International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) is Third Security LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Third Security LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 135.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. International Business Machines accounts for about 2.1% of Third Security LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Third Security LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $5,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 2.4% in the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 5.6% during the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,510 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 0.3% in the third quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,227 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,235,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 2.4% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 3,541 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in International Business Machines by 0.8% during the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 10,182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on IBM shares. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com raised International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Moffett Nathanson raised International Business Machines from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $148.00 to $143.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.73.

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $130.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.87. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $115.54 and a 12 month high of $153.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $139.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.82.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.61 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.38 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 41.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 375.00%.

About International Business Machines

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other. The Software segment combines hybrid cloud platform and software solutions to help clients become more data-driven, and to automate, secure and modernize their environments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.