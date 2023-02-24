International Land Alliance (OTCMKTS:ILAL) Trading 12.6% Higher

International Land Alliance, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ILAL – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 12.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.14 and last traded at $0.14. 190,603 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 240% from the average session volume of 56,032 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.12.

International Land Alliance Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.43, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.19.

International Land Alliance Company Profile

International Land Alliance, Inc operates as a residential land development company with target properties located primarily in the Baja California, Northern region of Mexico, and Southern California. Its principal activities include purchasing properties; obtaining zoning and other entitlements required to subdivide the properties into residential and commercial building plots; securing financing for the purchase of the plots; improving the properties' infrastructure and amenities; and selling the plots to homebuyers, retirees, investors, and commercial developers.

