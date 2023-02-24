Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE)

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors bought 8,131 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 480% compared to the average daily volume of 1,403 call options.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Edie A. Ames acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.25 per share, for a total transaction of $129,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at $403,125. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 8.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Cheesecake Factory alerts:

Institutional Trading of Cheesecake Factory

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 71.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 50,091 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,993,000 after acquiring an additional 20,892 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 51.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,290 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 5,537 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 7.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 30,953 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 5.6% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,726 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 34.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,306 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 5,247 shares during the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cheesecake Factory Trading Down 5.1 %

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stephens raised their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group cut Cheesecake Factory from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.45.

Shares of CAKE opened at $38.60 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.52. Cheesecake Factory has a 52-week low of $26.05 and a 52-week high of $43.29. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.06, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.43.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.56. The company had revenue of $892.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $902.64 million. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 1.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. Analysts predict that Cheesecake Factory will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cheesecake Factory Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio is presently 114.89%.

Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cheesecake Factory, Inc engages in the operation of restaurant chains. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, Other FRC and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment offers appetizers, pizza, seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, small plates, pastas, salads, sandwiches and omelettes, and a selection of gluten-free items.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cheesecake Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheesecake Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.