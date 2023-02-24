Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE)

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors bought 8,131 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 480% compared to the average daily volume of 1,403 call options.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Edie A. Ames acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.25 per share, for a total transaction of $129,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at $403,125. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 8.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of Cheesecake Factory
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 71.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 50,091 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,993,000 after acquiring an additional 20,892 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 51.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,290 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 5,537 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 7.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 30,953 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 5.6% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,726 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 34.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,306 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 5,247 shares during the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Cheesecake Factory Trading Down 5.1 %
Shares of CAKE opened at $38.60 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.52. Cheesecake Factory has a 52-week low of $26.05 and a 52-week high of $43.29. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.06, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.43.
Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.56. The company had revenue of $892.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $902.64 million. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 1.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. Analysts predict that Cheesecake Factory will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Cheesecake Factory Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio is presently 114.89%.
Cheesecake Factory Company Profile
Cheesecake Factory, Inc engages in the operation of restaurant chains. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, Other FRC and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment offers appetizers, pizza, seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, small plates, pastas, salads, sandwiches and omelettes, and a selection of gluten-free items.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cheesecake Factory (CAKE)
- Is The Rally In The TJX Companies Stock Over?
- Can Alibaba Sustain the Earnings Boost?
- The Bottom Is In For Garmin Stock
- NVIDIA: AI and Gaming Lead The Way Forward
- Joby Aviation Stock Preps For Takeoff
Receive News & Ratings for Cheesecake Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheesecake Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.