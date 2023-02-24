Investors Buy High Volume of Put Options on Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA)

Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors acquired 74,923 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 16% compared to the typical volume of 64,677 put options.

Nikola Price Performance

Shares of NKLA opened at $2.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.75. Nikola has a one year low of $2.01 and a one year high of $11.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.47 and its 200-day moving average is $3.44.

Insider Activity at Nikola

In other news, Director Mark A. Russell sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.11, for a total transaction of $158,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,959,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,135,424.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mark A. Russell sold 927,429 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.14, for a total transaction of $1,984,698.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,959,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,194,222.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Russell sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.11, for a total transaction of $158,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,959,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,135,424.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,681,605 shares of company stock valued at $3,811,805. 18.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nikola

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NKLA. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Nikola by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 79,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 3,523 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nikola by 577.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 13,044 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nikola by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 125,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 45,661 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Nikola by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 245,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after acquiring an additional 14,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Nikola in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush decreased their price target on Nikola from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen reduced their target price on Nikola from $12.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Nikola from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Nikola from $12.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.38.

Nikola Company Profile

Nikola Corp. engages in the provision of zero-emissions transportation and infrastructure solutions. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. The company was founded by Trevor Milton in 2015 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

