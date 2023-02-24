Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR)

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders bought 10,005 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 969% compared to the average daily volume of 936 call options.

Insider Transactions at Endeavor Group

In other Endeavor Group news, insider Seth D. Krauss sold 4,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total value of $97,122.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,923.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Jason Lublin sold 12,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total transaction of $278,876.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,984.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Seth D. Krauss sold 4,369 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total value of $97,122.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $861,923.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 484,231 shares of company stock valued at $10,715,202. Corporate insiders own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Endeavor Group

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Endeavor Group by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,474,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,710,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689,204 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Endeavor Group by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,006,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726,059 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Endeavor Group by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,114,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,350,000 after purchasing an additional 429,390 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Endeavor Group by 164.3% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,350,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,590,000 after buying an additional 3,325,898 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Endeavor Group by 74.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,836,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,009,000 after buying an additional 2,064,303 shares during the period. 36.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Endeavor Group Stock Up 1.3 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NYSE EDR opened at $22.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.87. Endeavor Group has a 1 year low of $17.42 and a 1 year high of $31.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.52 and its 200 day moving average is $21.88.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Endeavor Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Endeavor Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.70.

About Endeavor Group

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, Euroleague, and Diamond Baseball Holdings, that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

