Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Transocean (NYSE:RIG)

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 58,777 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 23% compared to the average daily volume of 47,879 call options.

Transocean Stock Performance

Transocean stock opened at $6.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.41 and a beta of 2.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.90 and its 200 day moving average is $4.38. Transocean has a twelve month low of $2.32 and a twelve month high of $7.69.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.30). Transocean had a negative return on equity of 5.80% and a negative net margin of 24.12%. The company had revenue of $606.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Transocean will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RIG shares. Susquehanna raised their target price on Transocean from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark assumed coverage on Transocean in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. BTIG Research increased their price target on Transocean from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Transocean from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Transocean from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Transocean currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.91.

In other news, CAO David A. Tonnel sold 34,267 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.45, for a total value of $186,755.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 291,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,589,263.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO David A. Tonnel sold 34,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.45, for a total transaction of $186,755.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 291,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,589,263.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO David A. Tonnel sold 13,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.95, for a total value of $64,691.55. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 325,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,613,081.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 111,903 shares of company stock valued at $698,560. Company insiders own 12.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RIG. Citizens Business Bank bought a new stake in Transocean in the third quarter worth about $25,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Transocean by 336.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,277 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 7,922 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Transocean during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Transparent Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Transocean during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC purchased a new position in Transocean during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 55.16% of the company’s stock.

About Transocean

Transocean Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. It also owns and operates offshore drilling fleets such as ultra-deepwater, harsh environment, deepwater, and midwater rigs. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Steinhausen, Switzerland.

Recommended Stories

