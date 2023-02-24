Investors Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock investors bought 28,089 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 228% compared to the average volume of 8,553 put options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dollar Tree

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Graphene Investments SAS acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter valued at $2,984,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter valued at $265,000. National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 521,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,731,000 after buying an additional 4,878 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 410,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,027,000 after buying an additional 5,766 shares during the period. 97.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DLTR. UBS Group increased their price objective on Dollar Tree from $171.00 to $177.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Dollar Tree from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Truist Financial set a $170.00 price objective on Dollar Tree in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Gordon Haskett lowered Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, OTR Global raised Dollar Tree from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.81.

Dollar Tree Price Performance

Dollar Tree stock opened at $141.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $31.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.70. Dollar Tree has a one year low of $124.76 and a one year high of $177.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.31.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.03. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 5.84%. The firm had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar Tree will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at fixed prices. It operates through the Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and Canada.

