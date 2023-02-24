IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $142.25.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IPGP shares. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Raymond James upgraded shares of IPG Photonics from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 25,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 5,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. 63.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IPGP stock opened at $125.86 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $108.20 and a 200-day moving average of $96.80. IPG Photonics has a 12-month low of $79.88 and a 12-month high of $139.02. The firm has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.89, a PEG ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.24.

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

