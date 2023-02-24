iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 76.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 138,035 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $4,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HDV. Ascent Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 5,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at about $691,000. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 34,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,146,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 16,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vicus Capital increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 14,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,426,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock opened at $101.91 on Friday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.24 and a fifty-two week high of $110.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.65.

