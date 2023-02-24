iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG) Shares Sold by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Get Rating) by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,882 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF were worth $394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 18,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 8,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 39,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 11.9% in the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $29,000.

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA ILCG opened at $52.86 on Friday. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $45.97 and a 52-week high of $66.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.74.

