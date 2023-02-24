iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM) Shares Purchased by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM – Get Rating) by 96.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 375,970 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 184,805 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF were worth $10,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IMTM. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 1,083.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 22,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 20,252 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC now owns 281,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,558,000 after buying an additional 12,859 shares in the last quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 8.7% during the third quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 121,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,260,000 after purchasing an additional 9,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 297,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,991,000 after purchasing an additional 19,201 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of IMTM stock opened at $31.97 on Friday. iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $26.44 and a 1 year high of $36.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.24.

