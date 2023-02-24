iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lessened its position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL – Get Rating) by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 266,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 386,429 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF were worth $9,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 66.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 17,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA EWL opened at $44.47 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.80. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF has a 52-week low of $36.01 and a 52-week high of $50.25.

About iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

