iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) Stock Holdings Lifted by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT – Get Rating) by 244.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 251,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 178,461 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF were worth $10,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $71,000.

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Stock Performance

EWT stock opened at $44.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.67. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a 52 week low of $39.75 and a 52 week high of $64.59.

About iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

