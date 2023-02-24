iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) Shares Bought by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Get Rating) by 63.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 63,709 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,760 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF were worth $4,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IYF. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 56.7% in the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $142,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 7,688.0% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 1,922 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 10.2% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

IYF opened at $78.97 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.10. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $66.04 and a 52-week high of $88.02.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

