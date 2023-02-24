iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp lessened its holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $113,000. Castleview Partners LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 1,887.9% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF during the second quarter valued at $156,000.

Shares of BATS IYT opened at $229.40 on Friday. iShares U.S. Transportation ETF has a 52-week low of $157.65 and a 52-week high of $206.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $227.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $223.58.

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

