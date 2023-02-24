Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp lowered its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 697 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JHG. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 574,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,674,000 after purchasing an additional 30,125 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 72.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 36,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 10,781 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 2.4% in the third quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 38,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 10.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,936,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,267,000 after purchasing an additional 482,297 shares during the last quarter. 85.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JHG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $20.00 to $20.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Janus Henderson Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $21.43.

Janus Henderson Group Stock Down 0.3 %

JHG opened at $27.63 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35, a PEG ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 1.49. Janus Henderson Group plc has a fifty-two week low of $19.09 and a fifty-two week high of $36.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.07.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $515.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.84 million. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 15.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Janus Henderson Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th. Janus Henderson Group’s payout ratio is 75.36%.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

Janus Henderson Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It offers investment solutions including equities, quantitative equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative asset class strategies. The company was founded on Jan 23, 1998, is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

