Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Summit Materials in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now forecasts that the construction company will earn ($0.38) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.30). The consensus estimate for Summit Materials’ current full-year earnings is $1.49 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Summit Materials’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.70 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.09 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.32 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Summit Materials in a report on Friday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Summit Materials from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Summit Materials from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Summit Materials in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.36.

Shares of NYSE SUM opened at $30.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 1.40. Summit Materials has a fifty-two week low of $21.99 and a fifty-two week high of $34.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.06.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a $1.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Summit Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 271.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,443 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Materials during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Summit Materials by 141.4% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,930 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Summit Materials by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,091 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period.

Summit Materials, Inc is a construction materials company. It manufactures construction materials and related downstream products. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Cement, West and East. The Cement consists of its Hannibal, Missouri and Davenport, Iowa cement plants and distribution terminals along the Mississippi river from Minnesota to Louisiana.

