Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Armstrong World Industries, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:AWI)

Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Armstrong World Industries in a report released on Tuesday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $1.07 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.14. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Armstrong World Industries’ current full-year earnings is $4.93 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Armstrong World Industries’ Q2 2023 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.16 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.84 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.40 EPS.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $304.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.81 million. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 41.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Zelman & Associates downgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $97.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.14.

Shares of Armstrong World Industries stock opened at $80.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.97 and its 200 day moving average is $78.67. Armstrong World Industries has a 1 year low of $66.86 and a 1 year high of $96.51.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,401 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Armstrong World Industries by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,317 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,185 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 42,673 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,927,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 50,279 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,449,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, SVP Mark A. Hershey sold 6,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.14, for a total value of $547,756.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,218 shares in the company, valued at $3,062,790.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Armstrong World Industries news, SVP Mark A. Hershey sold 6,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.14, for a total transaction of $547,756.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,062,790.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Victor Grizzle sold 25,689 shares of Armstrong World Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.83, for a total value of $1,768,173.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,881,501.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.254 dividend. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is 23.34%.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of commercial and residential ceiling, wall, and suspension system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Fiber, Architectural Specialties, and Unallocated Corporate. The Mineral Fiber segment produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems for use in commercial and residential settings.

