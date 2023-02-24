Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Caesars Entertainment, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:CZR)

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.60 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.62. The consensus estimate for Caesars Entertainment’s current full-year earnings is $0.80 per share.

CZR has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $64.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $102.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.50.

NASDAQ CZR opened at $52.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.48 and a beta of 2.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.53. Caesars Entertainment has a 12-month low of $31.31 and a 12-month high of $87.43.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 0.3% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 928,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,562,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 82.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 468,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,124,000 after purchasing an additional 212,374 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank bought a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $297,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,265,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

