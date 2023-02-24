Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Nordson Co.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Nordson in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Boroditsky now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $2.38 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.56. The consensus estimate for Nordson’s current full-year earnings is $9.35 per share.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $610.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.87 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 19.18%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.07 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on NDSN. StockNews.com lowered Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Nordson to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Nordson from $259.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nordson presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $255.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDSN opened at $222.61 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $238.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $231.65. Nordson has a 52 week low of $194.89 and a 52 week high of $251.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Nordson by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,050,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,284,278,000 after buying an additional 16,460 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Nordson by 0.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,490,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $504,225,000 after acquiring an additional 23,227 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nordson by 0.5% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,097,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $445,148,000 after purchasing an additional 10,037 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Nordson by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,401,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $332,777,000 after purchasing an additional 14,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Nordson by 435.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,275,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $303,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,295 shares during the last quarter. 70.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Nordson news, EVP Jeffrey A. Pembroke sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.48, for a total transaction of $1,217,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,600 shares in the company, valued at $4,285,248. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Nordson news, EVP Jeffrey A. Pembroke sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.48, for a total transaction of $1,217,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,600 shares in the company, valued at $4,285,248. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Shelly Peet sold 1,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $397,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,224,445. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,403 shares of company stock worth $2,515,941. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.30%.

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

