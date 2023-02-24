Jefferies Financial Group Comments on PTC Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:PTCT)

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for PTC Therapeutics in a report released on Tuesday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Shi expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($1.60) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for PTC Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($4.84) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for PTC Therapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.72) EPS.

Get PTC Therapeutics alerts:

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.96) by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $167.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.07 million. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.03) earnings per share.

PTC Therapeutics Price Performance

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.80.

PTCT stock opened at $43.52 on Thursday. PTC Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $25.01 and a 1 year high of $55.58. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.51 and a 200 day moving average of $45.34.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Neil Gregory Almstead sold 716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total value of $29,828.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 65,435 shares in the company, valued at $2,726,022.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Neil Gregory Almstead sold 716 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total transaction of $29,828.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 65,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,726,022.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark Elliott Boulding sold 835 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total transaction of $34,786.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 77,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,219,276.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,951 shares of company stock worth $700,923. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of PTC Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PTCT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in PTC Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $24,587,000. RTW Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 5,620,580 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $282,153,000 after purchasing an additional 575,273 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 3,396,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $129,625,000 after purchasing an additional 496,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,624,877 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $145,213,000 after purchasing an additional 440,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,419,000.

About PTC Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines. It focuses on the development of new treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, including rare diseases and oncology. The firm’s portfolio includes Translarna, Emflaza, Tegsedi, Waylivra, and Evrysdi.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.