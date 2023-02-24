Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Walmart Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:WMT)

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Walmart in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Tarlowe now anticipates that the retailer will post earnings per share of $1.30 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.31. The consensus estimate for Walmart’s current full-year earnings is $6.00 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Walmart’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.62 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.05 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.86 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.65 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $1.83 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $164.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $164.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.44.

Walmart Stock Down 1.5 %

WMT stock opened at $142.09 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Walmart has a 1 year low of $117.27 and a 1 year high of $160.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.39. The firm has a market cap of $383.19 billion, a PE ratio of 33.20, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.52.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.20. Walmart had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The company had revenue of $164.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Walmart announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 15th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the retailer to reacquire up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.34%.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.37, for a total transaction of $1,382,127.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,371,994 shares in the company, valued at $195,330,785.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 493,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.55, for a total transaction of $75,326,444.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 274,138,135 shares in the company, valued at $41,819,772,494.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.37, for a total transaction of $1,382,127.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,371,994 shares in the company, valued at $195,330,785.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,132,374 shares of company stock worth $764,071,342. Corporate insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Walmart

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WMT. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Walmart by 1.6% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,269 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in Walmart by 36.8% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,820 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Walmart by 31.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,162 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 123.9% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 10,566 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after buying an additional 5,847 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Walmart by 1.7% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 857,839 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $127,749,000 after purchasing an additional 13,985 shares in the last quarter. 31.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Walmart

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

