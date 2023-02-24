Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD)

Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2023 EPS estimates for Nomad Foods in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now anticipates that the company will earn $1.88 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.87. The consensus estimate for Nomad Foods’ current full-year earnings is $1.83 per share.

NOMD has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Nomad Foods from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Nomad Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nomad Foods has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Nomad Foods Trading Down 3.5 %

Institutional Trading of Nomad Foods

Shares of NOMD opened at $16.87 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.74. Nomad Foods has a twelve month low of $12.50 and a twelve month high of $25.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 0.74.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NOMD. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Nomad Foods during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Nomad Foods by 117.5% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Nomad Foods during the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Nomad Foods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Nomad Foods during the third quarter worth approximately $150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.54% of the company’s stock.

Nomad Foods Company Profile

Nomad Foods Ltd. operates as a holding company, which manufactures and sells frozen foods for human consumption. The firm offers its products under the brands LUTOSA, la Cocinera, Birds Eye, Iglo, and Findus. The company was founded by Noam Gottesman and Sir Martin E. Franklin on April 1, 2014 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

