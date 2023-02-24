Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Delta Air Lines in a report issued on Tuesday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now forecasts that the transportation company will earn $1.37 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.55. The consensus estimate for Delta Air Lines’ current full-year earnings is $5.17 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Delta Air Lines’ FY2023 earnings at $4.55 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.29 EPS.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The transportation company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.17. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 45.69% and a net margin of 2.61%. The business had revenue of $13.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.03 billion.

Delta Air Lines Trading Up 1.4 %

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com lowered Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Argus raised Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Barclays increased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Citigroup increased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.75.

Shares of DAL opened at $37.53 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. Delta Air Lines has a 12-month low of $27.20 and a 12-month high of $46.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 15,529 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total transaction of $593,207.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,780 shares in the company, valued at $640,996. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Delta Air Lines news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 5,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $219,294.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,720 shares in the company, valued at $348,887.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP William C. Carroll sold 15,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total value of $593,207.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $640,996. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 34,134 shares of company stock worth $1,321,320. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Delta Air Lines by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,356,139 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,974,193,000 after purchasing an additional 917,225 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in Delta Air Lines by 5.0% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 22,369,318 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $627,683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,362 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Delta Air Lines by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,817,518 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $420,667,000 after purchasing an additional 365,622 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Delta Air Lines by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,893,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $325,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GMT Capital Corp grew its stake in Delta Air Lines by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 5,399,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $177,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584,000 shares in the last quarter. 66.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Delta Air Lines

(Get Rating)

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment provides jet fuel to the airline segment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.