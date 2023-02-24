Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Renault SA’s FY2025 Earnings (OTCMKTS:RNLSY)

Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNLSYGet Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Renault in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Houchois forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.78 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Renault’s current full-year earnings is $2.26 per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on RNLSY. Citigroup downgraded Renault from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Renault from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded Renault from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Renault has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.84.

RNLSY stock opened at $8.76 on Thursday. Renault has a 12-month low of $4.44 and a 12-month high of $9.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.79.

Renault SA engages in the design, manufacture and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Sales Financing and Mobility Services. The Automotive segment deals with the production of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles, and provides automotive services.

