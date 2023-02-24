JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.08 Per Share (NYSE:JELD)

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of JELD-WEN in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 22nd. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for JELD-WEN’s current full-year earnings is $1.08 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for JELD-WEN’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.60 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on JELD-WEN to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Wolfe Research cut JELD-WEN from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on JELD-WEN from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. UBS Group cut their target price on JELD-WEN to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on JELD-WEN from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.58.

JELD-WEN stock opened at $13.20 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. JELD-WEN has a 12 month low of $8.38 and a 12 month high of $24.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.39 and a beta of 2.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.78.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 0.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JELD. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,338,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,716,000 after buying an additional 159,713 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in JELD-WEN by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,283,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,240,000 after acquiring an additional 875,911 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in JELD-WEN by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 8,856,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,221,000 after acquiring an additional 956,559 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in JELD-WEN by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,440,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,182,000 after purchasing an additional 30,138 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in JELD-WEN by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,179,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,034,000 after buying an additional 41,313 shares during the last quarter. 94.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other JELD-WEN news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management acquired 30,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.85 per share, for a total transaction of $364,980.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,099,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,030,959.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders acquired a total of 105,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,169,360 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of doors, windows, and related products. It designs, produces, and distributes interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl, aluminum windows, and related products for construction, repair, and remodeling of residential homes and non-residential buildings.

