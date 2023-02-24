John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) Expected to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $1.18 Per Share

John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of John Bean Technologies in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 21st. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.18 for the quarter. William Blair currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for John Bean Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $5.40 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for John Bean Technologies’ Q3 2023 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.88 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.25 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.00 EPS.

Get John Bean Technologies alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on JBT. TheStreet raised John Bean Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on John Bean Technologies to $100.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on John Bean Technologies from $117.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on John Bean Technologies from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.50.

John Bean Technologies Price Performance

Shares of JBT stock opened at $109.53 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $101.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. John Bean Technologies has a 12 month low of $81.59 and a 12 month high of $126.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.39.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.05. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 18.85% and a net margin of 6.03%. The company had revenue of $599.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis.

John Bean Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 9.80%.

Insider Activity at John Bean Technologies

In related news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.57, for a total transaction of $30,471.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,656,882.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 900 shares of company stock valued at $89,841 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On John Bean Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,427,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $294,782,000 after buying an additional 31,812 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,090,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $230,778,000 after buying an additional 13,604 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,844,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $218,546,000 after buying an additional 723,720 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,072,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,100,000 after buying an additional 38,132 shares during the period. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 796,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,711,000 after buying an additional 137,242 shares during the period. 98.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About John Bean Technologies

(Get Rating)

John Bean Technologies Corp. is a technology solutions provider, which engages in the food, beverage, and air transportation industries. It operates through the JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech business segments. The JBT FoodTech segment designs, manufactures, and services technologically food processing systems for the preparation of meat, seafood and poultry products, ready-to-eat meals, shelf stable packaged foods, bakery products, juice and dairy products, and fruit and vegetable products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for John Bean Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Bean Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.