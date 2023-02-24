Kadant Inc. Expected to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $1.93 Per Share (NYSE:KAI)

Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Kadant in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 21st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.93 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.29. The consensus estimate for Kadant’s current full-year earnings is $9.33 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Kadant’s Q4 2023 earnings at $2.48 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.84 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.12 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.01 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.15 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $229.00 price target on shares of Kadant in a research report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Kadant from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Kadant from $182.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th.

Kadant Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of KAI opened at $213.53 on Thursday. Kadant has a 52-week low of $154.19 and a 52-week high of $219.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $194.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.23.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.33. Kadant had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 17.84%. The company had revenue of $232.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Kadant by 58.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kadant in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Kadant by 182.4% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Kadant by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Kadant by 48.3% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

Kadant Company Profile

Kadant Inc is a global supplier of critical components and engineered systems used in process industries worldwide. The firm’s products, technologies, and services play an integral role in enhancing process efficiency, optimizing energy utilization, and maximizing productivity in resource-intensive industries.

