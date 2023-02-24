Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ) Shares Bought by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Rating) by 79.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Kanzhun were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BZ. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kanzhun by 37.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,104,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,022,000 after acquiring an additional 298,214 shares during the period. Hhlr Advisors LTD. acquired a new position in Kanzhun in the second quarter worth approximately $21,713,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Kanzhun by 909,900.0% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 218,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,740,000 after buying an additional 218,376 shares during the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Kanzhun in the second quarter worth approximately $275,000. Finally, Collaborative Holdings Management LP acquired a new position in Kanzhun in the second quarter worth approximately $4,809,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Kanzhun alerts:

Kanzhun Stock Performance

Kanzhun stock opened at $21.78 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.76. Kanzhun Limited has a 52 week low of $9.74 and a 52 week high of $33.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.63 and a beta of 0.22.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Kanzhun ( NASDAQ:BZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. Kanzhun had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 4.73%. The firm had revenue of $165.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.98 million. Equities analysts forecast that Kanzhun Limited will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BZ shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Kanzhun from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kanzhun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $27.50 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

Kanzhun Profile

(Get Rating)

Kanzhun Limited operates an online recruitment platform, BOSS Zhipin in the People's Republic of China. Its recruitment platform assists the recruitment process between job seekers and employers for enterprises, and corporations. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kanzhun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kanzhun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.