KBR, Inc. Expected to Post FY2024 Earnings of $3.43 Per Share (NYSE:KBR)

KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of KBR in a report released on Tuesday, February 21st. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $3.43 for the year. The consensus estimate for KBR’s current full-year earnings is $2.86 per share.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The construction company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. KBR had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 25.46%. The company’s revenue was down 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of KBR from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of KBR in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of KBR from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of KBR from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KBR currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.29.

Shares of NYSE:KBR opened at $55.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 1.24. KBR has a 1-year low of $41.96 and a 1-year high of $58.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KBR

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KBR during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of KBR by 113.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 750 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KBR during the third quarter worth about $36,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KBR during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KBR in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at KBR

In other KBR news, EVP Jennifer Myles sold 4,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.49, for a total transaction of $256,865.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,808,959.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Douglas Nick Kelly sold 3,456 shares of KBR stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total transaction of $177,465.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,638 shares in the company, valued at $1,624,611.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jennifer Myles sold 4,714 shares of KBR stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.49, for a total transaction of $256,865.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,808,959.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,619 shares of company stock worth $507,303. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KBR Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. This is an increase from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.67%.

About KBR

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

