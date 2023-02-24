Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Acquires 1,500 Shares of Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alexander & Baldwin were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin during the 2nd quarter worth $146,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin during the 1st quarter worth $231,000. Finally, HighTower Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin during the 3rd quarter worth $243,000. Institutional investors own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Alexander & Baldwin alerts:

Alexander & Baldwin Trading Up 1.8 %

Alexander & Baldwin stock opened at $18.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. has a one year low of $15.80 and a one year high of $24.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 52.53 and a beta of 1.32.

Alexander & Baldwin Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 23rd were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 22nd. Alexander & Baldwin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 244.44%.

ALEX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Alexander & Baldwin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Piper Sandler cut Alexander & Baldwin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

About Alexander & Baldwin

(Get Rating)

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc engages in real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate, Land Operations, and Materials and Construction. The Commercial Real Estate segment includes investments and acquisitions, construction and development, in-house leasing and property management, and asset management.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexander & Baldwin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexander & Baldwin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.